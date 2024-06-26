NEWS >
CloudyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
24 °C
75 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Huge Increase In Riders For Transit Windsor On Fireworks Night

Wednesday June 26th, 2024, 9:53am

City News
0
0

Transit Windsor saw huge growth over last year on fireworks night.

Between 6:00pm and 12:30am, Transit Windsor offered complimentary direct shuttle services from Devonshire Mall to a convenient drop-off point near City Hall. Free regular bus services throughout the community were also provided.

This year’s event marked a significant increase, with fireworks shuttle ridership soaring by 82% compared to the previous year and overall free city service usage rising by 90%.

The shuttle service transported 6,200 attendees between Devonshire Mall and the riverfront, operating 110 trips utilizing 27 buses throughout the evening.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message