Huge Increase In Riders For Transit Windsor On Fireworks Night

Transit Windsor saw huge growth over last year on fireworks night.

Between 6:00pm and 12:30am, Transit Windsor offered complimentary direct shuttle services from Devonshire Mall to a convenient drop-off point near City Hall. Free regular bus services throughout the community were also provided.

This year’s event marked a significant increase, with fireworks shuttle ridership soaring by 82% compared to the previous year and overall free city service usage rising by 90%.

The shuttle service transported 6,200 attendees between Devonshire Mall and the riverfront, operating 110 trips utilizing 27 buses throughout the evening.