Health Unit Reports High Number Of Opioid Overdoses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued an Alert for Monday, June 24th, regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the Windsor area between June 16th and June 22nd of 2024.

Eighteen (opioid overdoses were reported amongst Emergency Department visits during this period, thirteen of which involved Fentanyl.

This comes after an alert was issued for June 2nd to 8th when fifteen opioid overdoses were reported during Emergency Department visits during that period, nine of which involved Fentanyl.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Between May 26th and June 1st of 2024, there were also fifteen Opioid overdoses reported by local hospitals during that period, eight of which involved Fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.