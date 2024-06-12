SunnyNow
Health Unit Reports High Number Of Opioid Overdoses

Wednesday June 12th, 2024, 11:54am

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued an Alert for Wednesday, June 12th, regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the Windsor area between June 2nd and June 8th of 2024.

Fifteen opioid overdoses were reported during Emergency Department (ED) visits during this period, nine of which involved Fentanyl.

This comes after an alert was issued a week ago for the period between May 26th and June 1st of 2024, where there were also fifteen Opioid overdoses reported by local hospitals during this period, eight of which involved Fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

 

