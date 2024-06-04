SunnyNow
28 °C
83 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
30 °C
86 °F		ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Health Unit Reports High Number Of Opioid Overdoses

Tuesday June 4th, 2024, 1:18pm

Health
0
0

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued an alert regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the Windsor-Essex County area between May 26th and June 1st of 2024.

Officials say they have been Fifteen opioid overdoses were reported by local hospitals during this period, eight of which involved Fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message