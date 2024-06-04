Health Unit Reports High Number Of Opioid Overdoses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued an alert regarding a high number of opioid overdoses in the Windsor-Essex County area between May 26th and June 1st of 2024.

Officials say they have been Fifteen opioid overdoses were reported by local hospitals during this period, eight of which involved Fentanyl.

Partners involved in the WECOSS, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.