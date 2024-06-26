Harrow Death Update From The OPP

The OPP has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation in Harrow.

Police say they began the investigation on June 20th, 2024, after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person at the home, which led to the discovery of the deceased individuas.

Police say that the deceased individuals were all members of the same family. The circumstances that led to the individuals’ deaths remain under investigation.

The deceased, all from Harrow, have been identified as:

Carly Walsh, 41 years old

John Walsh, 42 years old

Madison Walsh, 13 years old

Hunter Walsh, eight years old

While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.