Gordie Howe Bridge Connects Canada To The U.S. With Historic Handshake

It’s a historic day for Windsor and Detroit’s new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Ironworkers and engineers on both sides completed the installation of the final permanent edge girders to officially connect the international crossing.

Officials from the project say edge girder installation took place early Friday to beat the heat. They say extreme heat can expand the steel, which is why cooler conditions are ideal.

📢 It’s happening! Ironworkers are installing the permanent steel to connect the #GordieHoweBridge deck. Edge girder… Posted by Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday, June 14, 2024