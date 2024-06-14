Partly CloudyNow
Gordie Howe Bridge Connects Canada To The U.S. With Historic Handshake

Friday June 14th, 2024, 5:32pm

Bridge / Parkway
0
0

It’s a historic day for Windsor and Detroit’s new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Ironworkers and engineers on both sides completed the installation of the final permanent edge girders to officially connect the international crossing.

Officials from the project say edge girder installation took place early Friday to beat the heat. They say extreme heat can expand the steel, which is why cooler conditions are ideal.

📢 It’s happening! Ironworkers are installing the permanent steel to connect the #GordieHoweBridge deck. Edge girder…

Posted by Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday, June 14, 2024

Canadian and US Ironworkers shake hands across the border as the bridge deck officially becomes an international crossing, connecting Windsor and Detroit. (Photo by: Gordie Howe International Bridge)

📷 A historic morning as ironworkers and operating engineers in Canada and the US completed the installation of the final two edge girders for the #GordieHoweBridge deck. #DeckConnect 🇨🇦 🇺🇸

Posted by Gordie Howe International Bridge on Friday, June 14, 2024

