HazeNow
23 °C
74 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
29 °C
84 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Fireworks 2024: Bike To Fireworks And Enjoy The Bicycle Valet

Monday June 24th, 2024, 10:30am

Local News
0
0

Free bike parking to those attending the Ford Fireworks is being offered once again.

This free service has been offered in years past helping hundreds of cyclists to make the choice to ‘beat the traffic’ and cycle downtown to the event knowing their bike is safe and secure.

The service will be offered in the Charles Clark Square from 7:00pm to 11:30pm. Cyclists will be able to lock their bike within the corral space that will be actively monitored throughout that period.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message