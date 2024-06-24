Fireworks 2024: Bike To Fireworks And Enjoy The Bicycle Valet

Free bike parking to those attending the Ford Fireworks is being offered once again.

This free service has been offered in years past helping hundreds of cyclists to make the choice to ‘beat the traffic’ and cycle downtown to the event knowing their bike is safe and secure.

The service will be offered in the Charles Clark Square from 7:00pm to 11:30pm. Cyclists will be able to lock their bike within the corral space that will be actively monitored throughout that period.