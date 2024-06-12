Fire On Ouellette
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 12th, 2024, 8:00am
An investigation into an early morning fire on Ouellette Avenue is underway.
It broke out around 2:45am Wednesday in the 1500 block.
No other information has been released.
