Extended: Westbound E.C. Row Expressway Lane Restrictions

Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 7:04pm

Construction
0
0


Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will continue to have lane restrictions between Walker Road and Howard Avenue for shoulder work.

The work takes place on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.

