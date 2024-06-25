Extended: Westbound E.C. Row Expressway Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 7:04pm
Westbound E.C. Row Expressway will continue to have lane restrictions between Walker Road and Howard Avenue for shoulder work.
The work takes place on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook