Downtown Windsor BIA Looking For Vendors To Join Dog Days Of Summer

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for vendors for its upcoming Dog Days of Summer festival, a delightful celebration for our four-legged friends and their families.

The event will take place on July 27th, 2024 at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage in downtown Windsor.

All dog-related businesses and organizations are invited, including trainers, groomers, pet accessory retailers, and those who offer unique dog-related products or services, to participate in this community event. Experts are also invited to offer engaging demonstrations and workshops for attendees.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

To apply as a vendor or for more information, visit petfest.ca