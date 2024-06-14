NEWS >
Downtown Windsor BIA Looking For Vendors To Join Dog Days Of Summer

Friday June 14th, 2024, 10:00am

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is looking for vendors for its upcoming Dog Days of Summer festival, a delightful celebration for our four-legged friends and their families.

The event will take place on July 27th, 2024 at the Pelissier Street Parking Garage in downtown Windsor.

All dog-related businesses and organizations are invited, including trainers, groomers, pet accessory retailers, and those who offer unique dog-related products or services, to participate in this community event. Experts are also invited to offer engaging demonstrations and workshops for attendees.

To apply as a vendor or for more information, visit petfest.ca

