Detroit-Windsor Tunnel To Close For Annual Emergency Response Exercise

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will be closed on Sunday, June 23d, 2024 from 7:00am to 10:00am, as emergency services on both sides of the border will conduct our annual Emergency Response exercise.

“The planned exercise is a critical part of the Tunnel’s emergency response procedures,” said Tal Czudner, CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited, which operates the Canadian side of the Tunnel. “In the unlikely event that an emergency occurs, both sides of the border will have prepared to handle safely and efficiently.”

The Tunnel will reopen to normal operations at 10:00am.