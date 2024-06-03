Construction Alert: Windsor Avenue, Ojibway Parkway, Baseline Road

Some construction notes for the City of Windsor this week.

Windsor Avenue will be closed between Giles Boulevard and Erie Street for road resurfacing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ojibway Parkway will have lane restrictions between Broadway and Morton Drive for core sampling on Tuesday.

Baseline Road is closed between 7th Concession Road and 8th Concession Road until July 5th for water main construction and surface restoration.