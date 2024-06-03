Mainly SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
Mainly SunnyTue
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Alert: Windsor Avenue, Ojibway Parkway, Baseline Road

Monday June 3rd, 2024, 4:47pm

Construction
0
0

Some construction notes for the City of Windsor this week.

Windsor Avenue will be closed between Giles Boulevard and Erie Street for road resurfacing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ojibway Parkway will have lane restrictions between Broadway and Morton Drive for core sampling on Tuesday.

Baseline Road is closed between 7th Concession Road and 8th Concession Road until July 5th for water main construction and surface restoration.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message