Construction Alert: Matchett Road E.C. Row Expressway Ramp Closure

Sunday June 16th, 2024, 12:19pm

Construction
0
0

Staying Monday the on-ramp at E.C. Row Expressway and Matchett Road will be closed daily for ramp repairs.

Work will take place daily from 6:00am to 6:00pm until Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024.

