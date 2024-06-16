Construction Alert: Matchett Road E.C. Row Expressway Ramp Closure
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 16th, 2024, 12:19pm
Staying Monday the on-ramp at E.C. Row Expressway and Matchett Road will be closed daily for ramp repairs.
Work will take place daily from 6:00am to 6:00pm until Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook