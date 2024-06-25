City Marks End Of Spring Tree Planting Season

The City of Windsor has marked the end of the spring tree planting season.

Over the course of 2024, the City will plant 2500 large caliper trees during the spring and fall. Additional trees are also being planted by community partners, including the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Scout Tree Group.

Planting new trees replaces those lost due to age or weather-related damage.

The City of Windsor manages and maintains a modern digital inventory of around 87,000 trees between parks and streets, with an unknown number of more trees in forests and other natural areas. The most common tree species inventoried in Windsor include honey locust, Norway maple, and silver maple, with each comprising approximately 9-10% or 200 hectares or more of Windsor’s total tree canopy.

“Our department is always excited about the opportunity to celebrate trees and progress in our canopy cover. We appreciate all the tree planting efforts of our community partners and the support of residents in ensuring Windsor continues to get greener,” said Yemi Adeyeye, City Forester, Manager, Forestry and Natural Areas.