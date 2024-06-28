Celebrating Leamington’s 150th Anniversary With Multicultural Concert

In celebration of Leamington’s 150th anniversary a series of multicultural concerts are planned for Sunday, June 30th, 2024, at the outdoor stage in Italian Centennial Park, located beside the Leamington Library, for a day filled with vibrant performances and cultural celebrations.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the many uptown Leamington businesses remaining open for refreshments and food.

Entertainment Lineup:

2:00 PM – Román De la Cruz – Spanish soloist

3:00 PM – Take Two – Italian and more

4:00 PM – Denis Bastarache Duo – French and fun

5:00 PM – Sabor Latino Band – Spanish Band

6:00 PM – Autumn Leaves – a mix of Russian, Yiddish, Polkas, Celtic Jigs & Reels

7:00 PM – Jilda Farias – a mix of well-loved songs and opera

This celebration is an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy the cultural richness that makes Leamington unique. Don’t miss this fantastic day of music and fun.