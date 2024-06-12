Celebrate All Things Local & Farm Fresh During Open Farms Day, Saturday

This Saturday spend a day of family fun and discovery on the farm. On Saturday June 15th users will be able to experience a self-guided journey to 11 stops throughout Windsor and Essex County and go behind-the-scenes to learn more about how our farmers bring a taste of local to your table.

“Tourism Windsor Essex is excited to profile another Open Farms Day, offering new and one-of-a-kind experiences for residents and visitors to learn more about local produce in the region, and go hands-on at some of our biggest agri-tourism partners”” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “We love celebrating farm-to-fork dining, and Open Farms allows users to see where their produce is coming from on a self guided experience. From activities for the family, to exclusive tasting opportunities for the adults, Open Farms offers users self guided experience across our region to appreciate what farm life is really like, and leaving behind an economic footprint while doing so.”

Head to weheartlocal.ca/openfarms and register for the free digital pass that will guide you to the 11 stops featuring on-the-farm experiences at different W.E. Heart Local program participants.