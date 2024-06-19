Cars For A Cause Charity Car Show Takes Place Saturday

Cars for a Cause is back for 2024 on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the LaSalle Event Centre.

Over 40 rare exotic cars, including some of the best supercars from local collectors and owners, will be on display indoors at the event centre. The cars will be organized into country of manufacturer corrals. See exotic cars from all over the globe, such as Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Lotus, Audi, and more.

The waterfront will feature close to 150 of the best cars from Windsor-Essex, with an assortment of Tuners, Classics, and Customs. There will also be local auto shops and dealerships with incredible cars on display.

There will also be raffles, food trucks, a Low Car Limbo contest, Car Awards, and live DJs to enjoy.

It runs from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A $5 donation is recommended, with kids under 12 free. All proceeds and sponsorships will go to Oneday Dreams, a charity that grants dreams for Canadian adults living with terminal illnesses. A portion of proceeds from the spectator entry fees will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association—Windsor/Essex.

Spectator parking is available at TD Bank & LaSalle Marina, Riverdance, Boismer & Front Municipal Lot, Outdoor Pool/Boat Launch, and Reaume Chevrolet, as well as limited parking.