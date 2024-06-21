Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex Recognized With Platinum Award

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch has been selected to use its renowned bereavement program as the framework for branches across the province.

“It was a tremendous honour to be asked by CMHA Ontario to lend our expertise about Bereavement to create tools and resources that can be used by individuals and clinicians throughout the province and beyond. Grief is something that will affect all of us at some time in our lives. It can be one of the most traumatic experiences of our life. We hope that these resources are able to offer hope and supports,” says Nicole Sbrocca, CEO, CMHA-WECB.

The campaign has recently been recognized with a top award, Platinum Hermes, an award that is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding entries in the competition. Platinum winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness..

The Bereavement Resources initiative aims to provide CMHA Ontario branches with the tools for those coping with various forms of grief. The integrated educational campaign was designed and developed by Douglas Marketing Group (DMG).

“The innovative approach to an inclusive mental health program for bereavement is important to all of us in collective wellness. DMG has been proud to be a part of designing and deploying the CMHA Bereavement Resources campaign to educate, engage and enlist Ontarians. It is wonderful to see Windsor-Essex as the catalyst for this initiative,” Kay Douglas, President of DMG expressed.

Using DMG’s Big Picture Landscape Software, participating branches can download completed educational materials, templates that can be customized to branches, and online assets based on their specific needs. The program and software also provide access to video seminars and instructional videos for other branches, the videos were produced in collaboration with Media Street Productions. This process supports consistent messaging and branding while also connecting branches across the province with a framework to roll out the bereavement program with high-needs communities.

To view the campaign creative visit https://experiencedmg.com/portfolio/cmha-bereavement/.