Body Of Scott Kersey Recovered

Windsor Police have recovered the body of missing person Scott Kersey.

Kersey was reported missing in January 2024. At the time, police spent several days searching Malden Park, Black Oak Heritage Park, and Ojibway Park.

His body was discovered in the Detroit River, near the 200 block of Morton Drive, on May 30th.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say that his death is not believed to be suspicious. No further details will be released.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey’sKersey’s loved ones, and we ask that the privacy of his family be respected during this difficult time,” Windsor Police said.