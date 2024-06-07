SunnyNow
18 °C
65 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
25 °C
77 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
20 °C
68 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Launches Flashvote To Enhance Community Engagement

Friday June 7th, 2024, 10:00am

Amherstburg
0
0

The Town of Amherstburg has launched a new tool designed to streamline and enhance community engagement by gathering resident opinions quickly and efficiently.

Flashvote allows residents to participate in short surveys that take less than one minute to complete, ensuring that everyone can have their voice heard with minimal effort.

Each survey is designed to be completed in under 60 seconds and residents can participate in surveys using smartphones, computers, or even home phones, ensuring broad accessibility.

Once a participant completes a survey, they will receive a notification when the survey results can be viewed.

“We are committed to enhancing how we connect with our residents and gather their valuable and measurable input,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “Flashvote offers a quick, secure, and user-friendly way for everyone in Amherstburg to participate in shaping the future of our town.”

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message