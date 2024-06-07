Amherstburg Launches Flashvote To Enhance Community Engagement

The Town of Amherstburg has launched a new tool designed to streamline and enhance community engagement by gathering resident opinions quickly and efficiently.

Flashvote allows residents to participate in short surveys that take less than one minute to complete, ensuring that everyone can have their voice heard with minimal effort.

Each survey is designed to be completed in under 60 seconds and residents can participate in surveys using smartphones, computers, or even home phones, ensuring broad accessibility.

Once a participant completes a survey, they will receive a notification when the survey results can be viewed.

“We are committed to enhancing how we connect with our residents and gather their valuable and measurable input,” said Mayor Michael Prue. “Flashvote offers a quick, secure, and user-friendly way for everyone in Amherstburg to participate in shaping the future of our town.”