LOCAL >
Mostly CloudyNow
23 °C
74 °F
Showers Or ThunderstormsSat
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyMon
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

2024 Final City Of Windsor Tax Bills In The Mail

Friday June 28th, 2024, 4:22pm

City News
0
0

The City of Windsor 2024 Final Property Tax Bills have been mailed.

Th city says if you have not received your tax bill(s) by July 2nd, 2024, or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, please call 311 or contact [email protected] by email.

Due dates for regular tax payments are July 17th, September 18th, and November 13th, 2024. Payment must be received by the City on or before the due dates noted.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message