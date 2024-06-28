2024 Final City Of Windsor Tax Bills In The Mail

The City of Windsor 2024 Final Property Tax Bills have been mailed.

Th city says if you have not received your tax bill(s) by July 2nd, 2024, or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, please call 311 or contact [email protected] by email.

Due dates for regular tax payments are July 17th, September 18th, and November 13th, 2024. Payment must be received by the City on or before the due dates noted.