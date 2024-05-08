WindsorEssex Community Foundation 40th Anniversary Community Investment Unveiled In Lakeshore

A new waterfront legacy project was unveiled in Lakeshore, made possible through an investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebration of their 40 Years of Inspiring Philanthropy.

The sailboat statue provides an opportunity for visitors to capture their experiences and the landmark scenery offered by Lakeshore’s waterfront and serves as a new gateway to popular Lakeview Park and Belle River Marina.

The Lakeshore Waterfront Sculpture legacy project was made possible through an initial investment from the WindsorEssex Community Foundation, with the support of the Municipality of Lakeshore to help bring this community legacy project to fruition.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join the WindsorEssex Community Foundation in celebrating 40 years of inspiring philanthropy! Together, we’re creating a lasting legacy with this Lakeshore Waterfront Sailboat Sculpture celebrating our history and those who come to experience it. WindsorEssex Community Foundation’s support fuels these transformative projects, making them a vital partner in shaping our shared future. We look forward to making a difference and touching countless lives together,” said Mayor Tracy Bailey, Municipality of Lakeshore.

The investment is one of several 40th Anniversary Community Legacy Projects being supported by the WECF as they celebrate 40 years of Community Supporting Community in 2023.