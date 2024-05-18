SunnyNow
Windsor Regional Hospital Receives Exemplary Standing From Accreditation Canada

Saturday May 18th, 2024, 5:25pm

Health
Windsor Regional Hospital received Accreditation with Exemplary Standing as a result of its recent review by Accreditation Canada.

The recognition means that the experienced accreditors who came to WRH to review our hospital organization, policies and procedures last month have completed their determination that WRH EXCEEDS the lofty standards set by Accreditation Canada.

“This designation is an amazing tribute to the more than 4300 employees, 550 professional staff, 400 volunteers and 150 medical school students and resident physicians who continue to drive every day towards our longtime goal of Outstanding Care, No Exceptions!” said WRH President and CEO David Musyj.

An Executive Summary of the results can be viewed here.

