Wheatley Man Dies In Merlin Crash

Thursday May 9th, 2024, 4:50pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0

A 51-year-old Wheatley man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash Thursday morning.

It happened at 6:00am on Merlin Road and Kidd Line, south of Merlin.

A vehicle traveling east on Kidd Road drove through the intersection and left the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in the east side of the ditch off Merlin Road.

Responding emergency personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful. A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Section is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or [email protected]

