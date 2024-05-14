West Walkerville Hotel Planned For Wyandotte Town Centre



A new hotel is planned for the Wyandotte Town Centre.

The West Walkerville Hotel, an urban boutique hotel and themed restaurant for the modern guest, is planned for 892 Wyandotte Street East.

“This is about more than local business or a new building, it is about community building in an historic neighbourhood that is experiencing revitalization,” said BIA Chairperson Larry Horwitz.

The building has sat empty since a fire in January 2022 caused $850,000 in damages.

More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.