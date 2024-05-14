Mostly CloudyNow
16 °C
60 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

West Walkerville Hotel Planned For Wyandotte Town Centre

Tuesday May 14th, 2024, 11:09am

Business
0
0


A new hotel is planned for the Wyandotte Town Centre.

The West Walkerville Hotel, an urban boutique hotel and themed restaurant for the modern guest, is planned for 892 Wyandotte Street East.

“This is about more than local business or a new building, it is about community building in an historic neighbourhood that is experiencing revitalization,” said BIA Chairperson Larry Horwitz.

The building has sat empty since a fire in January 2022 caused $850,000 in damages.

More details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message