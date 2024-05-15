Mostly CloudyNow
12 °C
54 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
22 °C
72 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday May 15th, 2024

Wednesday May 15th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday May 15th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message