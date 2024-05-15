WEATHER: Wednesday May 15th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday May 15th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday May 15th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
