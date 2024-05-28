CloudyNow
14 °C
58 °F
A Few ShowersTue
22 °C
72 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
20 °C
68 °F		SunnyThu
20 °C
68 °F

WEATHER: Tuesday May 28th, 2024

Tuesday May 28th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday May 28th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.

