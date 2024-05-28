WEATHER: Tuesday May 28th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday May 28th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday May 28th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High 21. UV index 3 or moderate.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook