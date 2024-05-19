MistNow
WEATHER: Sunday May 19th, 2024

Sunday May 19th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Sunday May 19th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud.  Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

