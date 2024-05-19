WEATHER: Sunday May 19th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 19th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday May 19th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the afternoon.
High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook