Light RainNow
10 °C
50 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
17 °C
63 °F		SunnySun
20 °C
68 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
25 °C
77 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Saturday May 11th, 2024

Saturday May 11th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday May 11th, 2024.

Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message