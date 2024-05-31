SunnyNow
Watch For Weekend Road Construction In Windsor

Friday May 31st, 2024, 3:38pm

Construction
There are some upcoming road projects this weekend in the city.

  • County Road 42 will have lane restrictions between Walker Road and 8th Concession for road Patching on Saturday.
  • University Avenue will have lane restrictions between Goyeau Street and McDougall Street for road patching on Sunday.

