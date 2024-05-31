Watch For Weekend Road Construction In Windsor
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday May 31st, 2024, 3:38pm
There are some upcoming road projects this weekend in the city.
- County Road 42 will have lane restrictions between Walker Road and 8th Concession for road Patching on Saturday.
- University Avenue will have lane restrictions between Goyeau Street and McDougall Street for road patching on Sunday.
