Watch For Provincial Road And Sixth Concession Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday May 12th, 2024, 9:35am
Provincial Road from Cabana Road East to Legacy Park Drive and Sixth Concession Road from Cabana Road East to the CN Rail tracks will have lane restrictions for boulevard work.
Work will take place daily from 7:00am to 6:00pm until Friday, June 28th, 2024. Flag persons will be on site. Expect delays.
