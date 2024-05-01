Partly CloudyNow
Town of Kingsville Power Outage Planned For Sunday

Wednesday May 1st, 2024, 9:00am

Kingsville
0
0

Power will be out in Kingsville Sunday morning.

E.L.K. Energy Inc. has been notified by Hydro One of a four-hour town-wide planned power outage that will affect the Town of Kingsville on Sunday, May 5th, 2024 from 5:00am to 9:00am.

“We understand the inconvenience of interrupting our customers’ service however, these necessary repairs help improve and maintain the electric system,” said stated Jim Hogan, Contract Management Lead. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

