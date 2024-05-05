The Carnival Returns To The Riverfront This June

The Windsor Riverfront will again experience the sights and sounds of the World’s Finest Shows Midway from June 14th to June 30th.

The midway has been a fixture of Windsor’s entertainment scene for over forty years. Residents and visitors alike seek out the sight of the huge Ferris wheel, which has lit up the riverfront’s landscape year after year.

The busiest night of the carnival is always the Ford Fireworks, taking place this year on Monday, June 24th.

Advance pay one-price wristbands are available online until June 13th 2024, for $30.00. After June 13th, the price increases to $45.00 per person, available only on the fairgrounds.