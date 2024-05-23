Strawberry Cleaning Volunteers Needed

In preparation for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

The Town of LaSalle orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont’s Berries in Cottam.

You are asked to meet at the Event Centre at 6:00pm. High school volunteer forms can be signed for these community service hours.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, June 6th to Sunday, June 9th.