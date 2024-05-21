NEWS >
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School To Expand

Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 1:26pm

City News
0
0

File photo by windsoriteDOTca News

The Ontario government is investing $3.7 million to expand St. Joseph’s Catholic High School. This will support the creation of 184 new student spaces at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

The school was designed for about 1,100 students when it opened in 2006, and current enrollment is more than 1,300.

“St. Joseph’s is an integral part of the East Riverside community, and the growth and vitality of the school are a reflection of its incredible learning environment,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh. “I was happy to add my voice in support of this key investment in my riding and am delighted to see this approval come through.

