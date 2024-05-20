Now
30 °C
87 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
29 °C
84 °F		SunnyThu
25 °C
77 °F

Prepare For A Hot And Humid Tuesday

Monday May 20th, 2024, 4:04pm

Weather
0
0

Our early taste of summer will continue on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid air is moving into southwestern Ontario. Maximum temperatures of 31 °C (88°F) are expected Tuesday, with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 °C (70 °F).

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. As a result, the hot and humid conditions are not expected to reach heat warning criteria.

