Prepare For A Hot And Humid Tuesday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday May 20th, 2024, 4:04pm
Our early taste of summer will continue on Tuesday.
Environment Canada says a hot and humid air is moving into southwestern Ontario. Maximum temperatures of 31 °C (88°F) are expected Tuesday, with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 °C (70 °F).
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. As a result, the hot and humid conditions are not expected to reach heat warning criteria.
