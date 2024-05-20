Prepare For A Hot And Humid Tuesday

Our early taste of summer will continue on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says a hot and humid air is moving into southwestern Ontario. Maximum temperatures of 31 °C (88°F) are expected Tuesday, with overnight minimum temperatures near 21 °C (70 °F).

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day. As a result, the hot and humid conditions are not expected to reach heat warning criteria.