NEWS >
SunnyNow
24 °C
75 °F
SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
26 °C
79 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Possible Drowning At Sandpoint Beach

Thursday May 23rd, 2024, 8:50pm

City News
0
0

File Photo

Emergency Crews are currently investigating the possible drowning deaths of two individuals in the area of Sandpoint Beach.

Police ask if you witnessed anything that could assist them in their investigation to contact 911 immediately.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message