Possible Drowning At Sandpoint Beach
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday May 23rd, 2024, 8:50pm
Emergency Crews are currently investigating the possible drowning deaths of two individuals in the area of Sandpoint Beach.
Police ask if you witnessed anything that could assist them in their investigation to contact 911 immediately.
