Police Looking For Missing Person

Saturday May 25th, 2024, 8:51am

Local News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing person.

They say that 27-year-old Dalton Bartnik was last seen in Windsor in March 2024 and are concerned for his well-being.

Bartnik is a white male, 5’6”, with a slim build. He frequents downtown Windsor and Stratford, Ontario.

At the time of his disappearance, it is believed Bartnik was wearing a grey oversized tracksuit, Jordan running shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext 4830.

