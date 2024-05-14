SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Tour The New Gordie Howe Bridge Deck

Tuesday May 14th, 2024, 12:26pm

Windsor’s new Gordie Howe International Bridge is just weeks away from connecting to the U.S. side, officials told the media Tuesday during a tour of the bridge deck.

Over the next four-to-six weeks, the final components required to connect the bridge will be installed. Once connected, the bridge deck spanning between both towers will measure 853 metres (0.53 miles) making it the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America.

Once the bridge is connected, officials say there is still much work to complete, including electrical, lighting, drainage systems, deck paving, completion of the multi-use path, and others.

The bridge features 216 stay cables, of which all but 10 have been installed. The remaining cables will be installed by mid-June.

Once the physical connection is made over the Detroit River, the bridge will be treated as an international crossing by both the CBSA and US Customs and Border Protection. Progress is also continuing on the port of entry buildings and plaza.

