CloudyNow
15 °C
59 °F
Mainly CloudyFri
18 °C
64 °F		A Few ShowersSat
16 °C
61 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
20 °C
68 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: 3rd Annual Alumni And Student Pow Wow

Friday May 10th, 2024, 12:12pm

Community Photos
0
0

Windsor’s 3rd Annual Alumni and Student Pow Wow presented by the St. Clair College and Aboriginal Education Centre at the University of Windsor is taking place at the Sportsplex at St. Clair College Windsor Campus.

The Pow Wow is a family-friendly event that offers a unique opportunity for all attendees to deepen their understanding of Indigenous peoples’ history, culture, and contributions. It is a day to honor traditions, forge new friendships, and celebrate the diversity that strengthens our community.

It runs Friday until 7:30pm and from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday.

You can find more information here.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message