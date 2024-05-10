PHOTOS: 3rd Annual Alumni And Student Pow Wow

Windsor’s 3rd Annual Alumni and Student Pow Wow presented by the St. Clair College and Aboriginal Education Centre at the University of Windsor is taking place at the Sportsplex at St. Clair College Windsor Campus.

The Pow Wow is a family-friendly event that offers a unique opportunity for all attendees to deepen their understanding of Indigenous peoples’ history, culture, and contributions. It is a day to honor traditions, forge new friendships, and celebrate the diversity that strengthens our community.

It runs Friday until 7:30pm and from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday.

You can find more information here.