Marianas Trench Hit Caesars Windsor On The Force Of Nature Tour

Marianas Trench brings The Force of Nature Tour to The Colosseum stage with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance on Friday, November 2th.

Since their 2006 debut album, Fix Me, Marianas Trench has consistently raised the musical bar both in the studio and with their explosive live shows around the globe. Amongst their many accomplishments, the Vancouver-based four-piece band composed of Josh Ramsay, Matt Webb, Mike Ayley, and Ian Casselman, has earned two certified Double-Platinum records, one Platinum record, a certified Gold-selling record, and Triple-Platinum digital singles. They have also been awarded the 2013 JUNO Award for “Group of the Year” and achieved several chart-topping radio hits including “Stutter,” “Fallout,” and “Who Do You Love.”

The band recently released their undeniably catchy new radio single “Lightning and Thunder,” available now via 604 Records/Warner Music Canada and all streaming platforms. The uplifting anthem showcases vocalist Josh Ramsay’s outstanding vocal range and the band’s signature theatrical pop-rock style that is guaranteed to leave a lasting mark on listeners.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 31st at 10:00am.