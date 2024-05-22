Leamington Promenade Closed For Construction Activities

The Leamington Waterfront Promenade is remain completely closed to the public for the remainder of this week to allow for essential construction activities and to ensure public safety.

The closure is for the ongoing construction of a dedicated bike path along the Leamington Waterfront Promenade.

The Promenade will reopen in the evenings beginning Monday, May 27th, 2024, and will be accessible to the public after 7:00pm each day until project completion.