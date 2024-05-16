LaSalle Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Thomas Staszuk of Lasalle matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 9th, 2024 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

Staszuk, a father, and grandfather, says he has been playing his regular numbers and quick picks for many years and always makes sure to add ENCORE to his tickets.

An early Saturday morning stop at the store would end with Thomas experiencing his first big win. “I went in to get a newspaper and to check my tickets. I scanned it and heard the little tune. I looked at the screen and thought there was no way!” he recalled while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. “I was in disbelief”.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The retired skilled trades worker was quick to share the news with his wife. “I went home in disbelief. My wife asked me ‘What’s wrong?’ and I showed her the validation slip. She couldn’t believe it either. She smiled and we shared a big hug. I never dreamt I’d win this much. It is exhilarating!”

“I will give back to my community, as it has been so good to me and my family. My wife and I will also celebrate this win with a trip somewhere warm with beautiful beaches,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Malden Road in Lasalle.