Kingsville Opens Guided Walking Meditation Trail On The Chrysler Canada Greenway

Sunday May 19th, 2024, 3:25pm

The Town of Kingsville is introducing Guided Walking Mediation Trail on the Chrysler Canada Greenway, a collaboration between the Town’s Communities in Bloom Committee, the Estate of Health Holistic Wellness Centre, and the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The project aims to help visitors practice mindfulness and foster a stronger connection with nature.

“We have placed three signs along the Greenway by Mettawas Station Restaurant,” said Kingsville’s Manager of Programming and Special Events, Karen Loney. “Visitors can scan the QR code on the sign, which links to a webpage with ten short guided meditations created by the Estate of Health. Click on the meditation of your choice and listen to the audio as you stroll along the path.”

Mayor Dennis Rogers will officially open the Meditation Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 21st, 2024, at 1:30pm. “This is an excellent example of three community partners coming together with a vision. We’re happy to offer this new experience to our residents and visitors,” he said.

Meditation Trail audio is available on the Town’s website at kingsville.ca/meditationtrail.

