SunnyNow
15 °C
59 °F
Chance Of ShowersThu
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
23 °C
73 °F		CloudySat
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Get Ready To Bike To Work

Thursday May 16th, 2024, 10:00am

Local News
0
0

The City of Windsor’s Active Transportation Expert Panel, along with staff from the Transportation Planning Department, is encouraging cyclists to set a healthy summer tone by biking to work on Thursday, May 30th, 2024.

Those near the city core are invited to stop into Charles Clark Square on Thursday morning too.

“Bike to Work Month runs throughout the month of June, so what better way to kick it off than a fun rally in Charles Clark Square,” said Active Transportation Coordinator Kathleen Quenneville.

Booths displaying information on wellness, environmental sustainability and climate change and much more will be set up in the square from 7:30am t0 9:00am. There will also be bike-related giveaways and refreshments while supplies last.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message