Get Ready To Bike To Work

The City of Windsor’s Active Transportation Expert Panel, along with staff from the Transportation Planning Department, is encouraging cyclists to set a healthy summer tone by biking to work on Thursday, May 30th, 2024.

Those near the city core are invited to stop into Charles Clark Square on Thursday morning too.

“Bike to Work Month runs throughout the month of June, so what better way to kick it off than a fun rally in Charles Clark Square,” said Active Transportation Coordinator Kathleen Quenneville.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Booths displaying information on wellness, environmental sustainability and climate change and much more will be set up in the square from 7:30am t0 9:00am. There will also be bike-related giveaways and refreshments while supplies last.