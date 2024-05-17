Fort Malden National Historic Site Opens For The Season Saturday



Fort Malden National Historic Site, located along the scenic banks of the Detroit River in Amherstburg, opens on May 18th for the 2024 season.

The historic site, renowned for its rich heritage and captivating narratives, invites visitors to immerse themselves in a journey back in time, exploring the stories of courage, conflict, and culture that define this iconic landmark. From captivating guided tours to intriguing exhibits, visiting the fort promises an engaging exploration of Canada’s past, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s history.

One of the highlights of this season’s offerings is the “Fort Malden Living History Festival”, Saturday August 3rd, which delves into the sights, smells and sounds of history through several different time periods. Feel like a time traveler as you visit period encampments meticulously recreating the lifestyles of by-gone eras. Visitors will have the opportunity to unravel the complex tapestry of alliances, conflicts, and triumphs that define each historical period.

As Fort Malden opens its gates once again, it serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of Canada’s heritage and the importance of preserving our shared history for generations to come. So, grab your travel buddy, pack your curiosity, and embark on an unforgettable adventure at Fort Malden—a place where history is.

Visit their website for hours and other events this summer.