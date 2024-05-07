Mostly CloudyNow
19 °C
65 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		ClearingWed
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
13 °C
55 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Former Prince Andrew Public School For Sale In LaSalle

Tuesday May 7th, 2024, 9:00am

LaSalle
0
0

Source: Google Streetview

The former Prince Andrew Public School building has been listed foe sale by the Public School Board. The school closed when Legacy Oak Trail Public School was opened in September 2021.

The one-storey building without a basement was constructed in three phases. The Original building was constructed in 1961, with additions built in 1971 and 1991.

The school board is accepting offers to purchase until May 31st, 2024, at 2:00pm.

Full details, including a property assessment, can be found on the board’s website here

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message