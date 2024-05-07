Former Prince Andrew Public School For Sale In LaSalle

The former Prince Andrew Public School building has been listed foe sale by the Public School Board. The school closed when Legacy Oak Trail Public School was opened in September 2021.

The one-storey building without a basement was constructed in three phases. The Original building was constructed in 1961, with additions built in 1971 and 1991.

The school board is accepting offers to purchase until May 31st, 2024, at 2:00pm.

Full details, including a property assessment, can be found on the board’s website here.