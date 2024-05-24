SunnyNow
Fire On Wyandotte Street East

Friday May 24th, 2024, 7:26am

Fires
0
0

Smoke from a building fire on Wyandotte Street East could be seen all over the city early Friday morning.

It broke out at 892 Wyandotte Street East around 4:30am.

Last week, the building was the site of an announcement that would have seen it renovated. It was to be called The West Walkerville Hotel, an urban boutique hotel and themed restaurant for the modern guest.

The building has sat empty since a fire in January 2022 caused $850,000 in damages.

