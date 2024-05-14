Mostly CloudyNow
Enter The 2024 LaSalle Strawberry Festival Parade

Tuesday May 14th, 2024, 9:00am

The 2024 LaSalle Strawberry Festival Parade is long for entries.

The parade takes place on Saturday, June 8th starting at 10:00am. The route is 1.5 KM, beginning at Old Front Road and ending at Sacred Heart Drive.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted until May 31st. Visit the Strawberry Festival web page to apply online.

