Mostly CloudyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
23 °C
73 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
21 °C
70 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

E.L.K. Warns Of Scam Calls

Saturday May 4th, 2024, 9:31am

County News
0
0

E.L.K. Energy Inc. is sending out a warning about scam calls that are impacting customers. These calls threaten residents and small business owners with disconnection if payments aren’t made immediately over the phone by credit card or e-transfer.

E.L.K. reminds the community to avoid sharing personal information. If you ever encounter suspicious activity, questionable calls, or websites claiming to be E.L.K., do not hesitate to contact us directly at 519-776-5291.

“E.L.K. urges everyone to reach out to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those without access to social media who may miss our warnings,” stated Jim Hogan, Contract Management Lead. “We want to protect the community against fraud and financial losses.”

E.L.K. Energy Inc. encourages customers to contact their bank immediately if they believe they’ve been subject to this scam.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message