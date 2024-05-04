E.L.K. Warns Of Scam Calls

E.L.K. Energy Inc. is sending out a warning about scam calls that are impacting customers. These calls threaten residents and small business owners with disconnection if payments aren’t made immediately over the phone by credit card or e-transfer.

E.L.K. reminds the community to avoid sharing personal information. If you ever encounter suspicious activity, questionable calls, or websites claiming to be E.L.K., do not hesitate to contact us directly at 519-776-5291.

“E.L.K. urges everyone to reach out to vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and those without access to social media who may miss our warnings,” stated Jim Hogan, Contract Management Lead. “We want to protect the community against fraud and financial losses.”

E.L.K. Energy Inc. encourages customers to contact their bank immediately if they believe they’ve been subject to this scam.